Lawrence A. “Larry” Legler, 77, of Oil City, died at his residence on Sunday evening, April 9, 2023.

He was born December 1, 1945 in Erie to the late Raymond W. and Jean M. (Stuczynski) Legler.

He was a 1963 graduate of Cathedral Prep High School in Erie.

Larry served as President of the Eagles Club in Franklin for three years.

He was a member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

Larry was active with the adult softball teams in Franklin and in 1984 he was on the winning team for both the state and national championships.

He participated in the Franklin Foodland flag football team and he sponsored numerous local youth sports teams.

He was an avid golfer in many area leagues, and enjoyed golfing with his son, Mike.

He also enjoyed fishing with his brothers and hunting with his daughter, Lisa.

Mr. Legler owned and operated the Franklin Foodland store for fifteen years, and retired from the Cranberry Walmart in 2023, where he worked in the produce department.

Larry is survived by his former spouse, Dorothy “Dee” Legler of Oil City; two children, Lisa Kuhns and her husband Richard of Seneca, and Michael Legler of Cooperstown; three grandchildren, Thomas Justin Swab and his wife Ashley, Andrew Jeffrey Swab, and Jessica Lee Reed and her husband Trevor; and seven great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings, Raymond Legler and wife Judy, Carolyn Rapaport, John Legler and wife Nikki, Patrick Legler and wife Beth, Mary Mills and husband George, Louis Legler, and William Legler and wife Lori; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rolanda Shaffer.

Visitation will be held Wednesday (April 12) from 4 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday (April 13) at 1 p.m. in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 949 Liberty Street in Franklin, with Father James Campbell as celebrant. (Those attending mass, please meet at the church).

Entombment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To express online condolences to Larry’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

