Local Woman Charged With Assault After Allegedly Hitting, Biting Boyfriend During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting and biting her boyfriend during a domestic dispute.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office against 33-year-old Shaina Nicole Hopkins, of Clarion, on March 28,

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched to Clarion ER for an assault around 10:31 p.m. on Monday, March 27.

Officers arrived and were taken into an examination room occupied by a known male victim, who advised that he had been involved in a physical altercation with his longtime girlfriend, Shaina Hopkins on Penn Avenue in Clarion Borough, the complaint states.

The victim advised that Hopkins made an accusation against him and was very upset. He said he tried to tell Hopkins that the accusation was untrue, but she would not calm down, and attempted to throw his belongings out of the apartment, and “things turned physical,” according to the complaint.

The victim told police that Hopkins was striking him with her hands and then bit his left hand as hard as she could. Officers observed marks on the top of the victim’s left hand where the skin was broken and blood was visible. The victim also had marks on the knuckles of both of his hands, which he stated were caused by his hands getting shut in a door while they were engaged in the altercation, the complaint notes.

Officers took pictures of the victim’s hands as evidence. The victim also completed a written statement and signed it, the complaint states.

The officer then interviewed Hopkins, who advised that she saw evidence regarding the accusation and confronted him about it. Hopkins stated that she asked the victim to leave the apartment, but he refused. Hopkins admitted that she bit the victim on the hand, but “only because he was trying to force her into the upstairs bathroom so he could leave with their three children,” according to the complaint.

Hopkins had no visible marks on her or any physical signs that she had been assaulted. She was placed under arrest for domestic violence and transported to Clarion Borough Police Department, the complaint indicates.

Hopkins was arraigned at 1:10 a.m. on March 28, on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She was released on her own recognizance, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, April 11, at 8:45 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

