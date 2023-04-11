Mary Jane Dailey, 82, of Cochranton, passed away in her home on April 09, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on May 1, 1940 in Mineral Twp, Venango County, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Effie Willavene Hasson (Miller) Dick.

Jane was a 1958 graduate of Franklin High School.

She was married to Murl Allan Dailey who preceded her in death on September 20, 1998.

She was a homemaker before going to work at the Joy Guest House in Franklin where she worked for 25 years until retiring in 1998.

She attended Lupher United Methodist Church.

She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family, camping and Bluegrass music especially at Jimmy Millers in Polk on Saturday nights.

She also enjoyed bird watching and word searches.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cynthia Dailey of Cochranton, Sandra Swogger of Milledgeville, Jeffrey Dailey of Cochranton and Joseph Dailey and his wife, Lori, of Utica; her granddaughter Amanda Sweeney and her husband, Kyle, of Harborcreek; her sister Barbara Livengood and her husband, Ersel of Waldorf, MD; and her sister-in-laws, Patty Dick of Stoneboro and Lynda Dick of Lakeland, FL.

She is further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as her sister-in-laws, Joann Yarnell and Betty Dailey and grand-dogs, Molly, Cooper, and Chloe.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James, David and Gerald Dick, her sister-in-law, Audrey Dick, and her son-in-law, Bruce Swogger.

Friends and family are invited to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 4pm – 7pm and Thursday, April 13, 2023 from Noon – 1pm with funeral services immediately following at the funeral home on Thursday, April 13, 2023 with Chaplain Joe Campasino officiating.

Jane will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions in Jane’s memory be made to the Amedisys Foundation (AseraCare), PO Box 944, Waterford, PA, 16441 or the Utica Volunteer Fire Company Ambulance Service, 3860 Academy St, Utica, PA 16362 or Meals on Wheels, PO Box 491, Franklin, PA, 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Jane’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

