Punxsy Pitchers Dominate in Win Over Redbank; Bella Ielase Sparks A-C Valley/Union Softball Victory Over Lakeview

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – A trio of Punxsutawney pitchers struck out 15 Redbank Valley batters in six innings as the Chucks’ baseball team moved to 6-0 with an 11-1 win over the Bulldogs in a showdown on unbeaten teams on Monday afternoon.

Punxsy’s pitching was dominant.

(Pictured above, Punxsutawney sophomore pitcher Coy Martino)

Coy Martino got the start and struck out six in his two innings of work.

Jake Sikora relieved him and also fanned six in two innings.

Freshman Nevin Day closed things out, working two hitless innings, and striking out three.

Redbank, though, led 1-0 in the top of the second when Mason Clouse scored on a wild pitch.

The Bulldogs managed just two hits against the trio of Chuck pitchers. Clouse and Ty Carrier each had singles.

Punxsutawney took the lead in the bottom of the second with a pair of runs and then broke the game open with four in the bottom of the third, keyed by an error and an RBI single by Zeke Bennett.

Bennett drove in another run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth and Carter Savage made it 8-1 with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.

Punxsutawney ended things in the bottom of the sixth with three runs with no outs.

Cooper Hallman drove in a run with a single, Owen Wood scored on a wild pitch and Zach Dinger drove in a run with a single to right to trigger the mercy rule.

Bennett was 3 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Dinger and Savage also had multi-hit games and Peyton Hetrick doubled and drove in a pair for Punxsutawney, which was outscored its opponents 63-12 so far this season.

Carrier got the loss for Redbank Valley.

LAKEVIEW 6, A-C VALLEY/UNION 1

Lane Bauer doubled and also stole a base, but the Falcon Knights managed just three hits and gave up six unearned runs in a loss to the Sailors.

It was an uncharacteristically bad day in the field for Union/A-C Valley, which committed eight errors.

Sebastian Link got the start and lasted 2 2/3 innings and got the loss. Bailey Crissman worked 2 1/3 innings and Alex Preston the sixth, striking out two for the Falcon Knights.

Zach Cooper and Trey Fleming also had hits for Union/A-C Valley.

ST. MARYS 1, CLARION-LIMESTONE 0

Charlie Coudriet threw a one-hit shutout, striking out seven, to lead the Dutch to a walk-off win over the Lions.

Coudriet needed just 76 pitches to notch the win. He threw 49 for strikes, walking just one and giving up a seventh-inning single to Jordan Hesdon.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the seventh when Coudriet singled home Ben Paul with two outs to give St. Marys the win.

Logan Lutz got the start for Clarion-Limestone and pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up no runs on three hits and striking out three.

Kohen Kemmer relieved him and threw three strong innings, but was hit with the loss.

Vinnie Lenze and Dan Schutz each had a pair of hits and Carter Price had a double for St. Marys.

SOFTBALL

Bella Ielase drove in three and Mackenzie Parks went 4 for 5 as the A-C Valley/Union softball team downed Lakeview, 16-4.

Emerson Stevens also had a big day for A-C Valley/Union with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. She also got the win in the circle, striking out seven in three innings.

A-C Valley/Union led 12-0 at one point before Lakeview scored four in the bottom of the fourth. A-C Valley/Union scored four runs of its own in the top of the fifth and shut out the Sailors in the bottom of the frame to trigger the mercy rule.

Rylan Strauser scored three runs and went 3 for 3 with two RBI.

PUNXSUTAWNEY 19, REDBANK VALLEY 0

Ciara Toven hit a pair of home runs and knocked in five as the Chucks scored 11 runs in the first inning downing the Bulldogs in three.

Toven also doubled.

Karli Young also homered and doubled for Punxsutawney, going 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Avary Powell also had a home run for the Chucks.

Toven got the win, giving up one hit in three innings.

Braylee Yeany had that lone hit for Redbank Valley with a single in the third.

