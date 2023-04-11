Rita Mae (Cherry) Toy, 87, of Oil City, died Sunday April 9, 2023 at 9:36AM at Oakwood Heights in Oil City after an extended illness.

Born April 14, 1935 she was a daughter to the late Lawrence and Orpha Whitten Cherry.

Mrs. Toy married Robert D. “Bob” Toy on May 5, 1955, he preceded her in death on November 23, 2019.

Rita worked for many years at Polk Center as a resident service aide.

Rita was a member of St. Venantius Church.

She was also a member of Pulaski, PNA Club, VFW, and the Moose.

She enjoyed her club memberships, camping, traveling, playing bingo, going to casinos, and watching football and soap operas.

Most of all Rita enjoyed spending time with her family.

Mrs. Toy is survived by her children, Daniel R. Toy and his wife Cynthia of Oil City, and a daughter Debra Oakes of Oil City.

In addition, 5 grandchildren survive, Amanda Toy of FL, Christina Toy of SC, Daniel Toy of FL, Tad Oakes of Rocky Grove, and Kirstie Oakes of Venus, and 8 great grandchildren survive.

Many nieces and nephews also survive.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bob, and a son Stephen Toy.

She is also preceded in death by a brother Telmer Cherry, and her sisters, Eleanor Fedorek, Shirley Scott, Ruth Morrow, and Janet Irwin.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Reinsel Funeral Home on Thursday April 13. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 4 p.m.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery next to her husband.

Memorials may be made in Rita’s name to the Alzheimer Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

