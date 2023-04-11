SPONSORED: Healthy Skin Tips by Dr. Cynthia
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier of Simply Skin Medical Spa submitted the following article on “Sun Freckles, Age Spots, or Liver Spots?”
Every day, I have clients come into the spa and say, “These brown spots popped up overnight, and I wear SPF every day!”
It can appear that they come out of nowhere, but it’s actually cumulative sun damage that started in childhood. In fact, most people acquire 23% of their sun damage by age 18, and 10% more every decade after that.
Sun Spots, Age Spots, and Liver Spots are all names that refer to dark spots on the skin that occur on the face, hands, arms, legs, chest, back, shoulders, and feet. These spots are usually flat and in places previously exposed to the sun.
Dark spots that are raised and can look like barnacles are called seborrheic keratosis and increase in number as we age; they can appear from sun exposure, and they can be unsightly. They can also be hereditary.
What can we do at the Medical Spa to rid ourselves of unsightly spots?
Topical Treatment Options
Over-the-counter topical formulations minimally treat age spots, but prescription topical formulations offer a whole new level of efficaciousness.
At Simply Skin Medical Spa, our professional formulations can include lightening agents such as Kojic Acid, Arbutin, Niacinamide, Glycolic, and Salicylic Acids which are proven to lighten pigmentation. Our antioxidants, including prescription strength Vitamin C, and Retinols are necessary and effective at blocking a key step in activating the melanocytes in the age spots and lightening the spots.
Our two best, scientifically proven topical products are “Even and Correct” and “A-Luminate” which both lighten the dark spots and even the overall skin tone.
Lightening agents are often referred to as “bleaching agents” including the prescription Hydroquinone 4% but actually don’t bleach a thing, only to try and stop melanocyte activation that contributes to pigment. There is a significant limitation in the use of this product, so at Simply Skin, we recommend products that are proven to be equally as effective as Hydroquinone, without the precautions.
Medical Spa Treatments
Our professional strength, deeper chemical peels, involve applying a medical grade acid to gently exfoliate the top layer of skin and block melanocyte activation, while they can lift the dark spots off the skin and improve skin texture.
“Diamond Glow” is a treatment that involves exfoliation with a diamond tip exfoliator while deeply infusing our professional strength serums that target and block melanocytes while lifting off the brown spots. Diamond Glow can be combined with chemical peels for significant improvement in age spots and skin texture.
Lasers are a great fit for sun-damaged skin.
Our lasers use both energy and light to target the age spots causing them to crust over and slough off over the next several days. In addition, they stimulate collagen, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and result in overall more youthful skin texture and appearance. Patients experience mild skin redness for 24 hours and a sandpaper-like skin texture that gently peels off over the next few days, resulting in radiant skin.
At Simply Skin, we have the benefit of multiple lasers for pigment including LaseMD Ultra, Clarity II, and SmartXide which target all levels of sun damage and hyperpigmentation.
After completing a treatment series, it is imperative to maintain your results with professional home-care products including antioxidants, retinols, and daily use of mineral-based sunscreen. Sun avoidance and protective clothing will assist in blocking harmful sun rays and prohibiting the activation of the melanocytes that trigger the age spots.
At Simply Skin, we always begin with an evaluation of your skin and then tailor a treatment plan to include professional treatments both in the office and at home to maintain your investment in YOU!
Anyone with sun damage is a candidate for treatment.
Get ahead of Summer Sun Damage and call Simply Skin today at 814-227-2362 to begin your skincare journey.
For more information, visit our website: www.simplyskinmedispa.com
ABOUT DR. CYNTHIA HOFFMEIER
Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier is the owner of Simply Skin Med Spa in Clarion and has been providing our area with expertise in skincare for 25 years. She is the first physician in the area to specialize in aesthetic skincare and non-invasive laser therapies for the improvement and maintenance of healthy skin.
She is committed to keeping abreast of the latest developments in cosmetic rejuvenation and trains with renowned physicians across the United States to offer the most effective options for skin health and appearance.
Simply Skin offers professional-grade skin care, Botox, Juvéderm, multiple laser services, Coolsculpting, massage services, and spa treatments.
Call Simply Skin today and start your journey.
Phone: 814-227-2362
Address: 420 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Website: https://simplyskinmedispa.com/
Have a skincare question you would like answered? Submit it to [email protected].
Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.