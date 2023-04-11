William J. Nosko, 69, of Pleasantville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 7, 2023, at his residence.

William was born on January 19, 1954, in Titusville to the late Stephen and Mary (Eakin) Nosko.

He married Cynthia A. Shattuck on February 4, 1978.

He was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 1971.

William was a veteran of the US Navy with attack squadron 82 on USS America Aircraft Carrier.

He entered the service on Feb 7, 1972, at Cleveland, OH and was honorably discharged on Feb 6, 1976.

He was employed by Cytemp Specialty Steel Corp. until its closing.

He then obtained his realtors license and worked for Adams Realty and later as a driver for Schwan’s Food Company.

His last employment was with the PA Department of Corrections in Marienville for 14 years.

He retired in January of 2019, as a correctional officer.

Bill was a member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW, the B.P.O Elks 264 in Titusville, and a founding member of the Pithole Cartel, an investment club.

He loved nature and enjoyed golfing, hunting, going to bear camp with his buddies, history, riding 4-wheelers, cutting wood, and doing sudoku and crossword puzzles.

He also loved DIY projects and could build anything and fix anything.

Bill will be missed by his wife, Cynthia Nosko of Pleasantville; daughters, Haley Coletta and husband James of Harborcreek, Katie Nosko of Pleasantville, Molly Prenatt and husband Chris of Pleasantville; grandchildren, Maximo Coletta, Giovanni Coletta, Gabriel Andrako, Atley Andrako, Iris Prenatt; brother, John Nosko and wife Loretta of Erie; sisters-in-law, Christine Eakin and companion Dick Goldinger of East Butler, Jane Harrison and husband Steve of Titusville; his lifelong friends; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences can be shared with the family at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

