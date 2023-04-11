William M. “Bill” Motosicke, 90, of Fisher, passed away Sunday evening, April 9, 2023 at the Embassy of Saxonburg.

He was born on November 20, 1932 in Tarentum, PA; son of the late John H. and Mary M. Anicka Motosicke.

Bill married the love of his life, Janet M. Brown, on August 9, 1964, who preceded him in death on March 7, 2023.

He worked for US Airlines for 38 years, retiring in 1992.

Bill proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.

He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

Bill was also a member of the Millcreek Volunteer Fire Department in Fisher.

He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, John Motosicke and his sister, Frances Kasunic.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Bill and Janet at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Monty Sayers at a later date in May.

Inurnment will take place in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

