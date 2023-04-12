7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayPartly sunny through mid morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
TonightClear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
ThursdaySunny, with a high near 80. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Thursday NightMostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
SaturdayScattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday NightScattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayShowers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday NightShowers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 2am. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
MondayScattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday NightScattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
TuesdayScattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
