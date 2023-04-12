 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Amy Ritzel Speaks to Clarion Rotary About the 2023 Clarion Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Rotary, Alzheimer's Walk 2023 Rotarian Jon Williams, Amy Ritzel, Rotarians Jim Crooks and Bill Hearst 4-10-23 (1)CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Rotarians met for their regular Monday meeting at the Clarion YMCA to hear Amy Ritzel speak about the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” that will take place this year on Thursday, September 28, at Lost in the Wilds Brewing in Shippenville.

(Pictured above – from left: Jon Williams, Amy Ritzel, Jim Crooks, and Bill Hearst)

The walk will take place on Rail 66 Trail with kids’ activities, as well.

So far $8,000.00 has been raised with the goal of $27,000.00 through donations and sponsorships.

To learn more about the Clarion Walk to End Alzheimer’s visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2023/PA-GreaterPennsylvania?pg=entry&fr_id=16914 or simply search Walk to End Alzheimer’s Clarion.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.