Amy Ritzel Speaks to Clarion Rotary About the 2023 Clarion Walk to End Alzheimer’s

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Rotarians met for their regular Monday meeting at the Clarion YMCA to hear Amy Ritzel speak about the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” that will take place this year on Thursday, September 28, at Lost in the Wilds Brewing in Shippenville.

(Pictured above – from left: Jon Williams, Amy Ritzel, Jim Crooks, and Bill Hearst)

The walk will take place on Rail 66 Trail with kids’ activities, as well.

So far $8,000.00 has been raised with the goal of $27,000.00 through donations and sponsorships.

To learn more about the Clarion Walk to End Alzheimer’s visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2023/PA-GreaterPennsylvania?pg=entry&fr_id=16914 or simply search Walk to End Alzheimer’s Clarion.

