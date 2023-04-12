Bruce C. Amsler, 55 of Sligo, passed away on Monday, April 10, 2023, after a lengthy illness.

Born on June 10, 1967 in Clarion he was the son of Gary and Rita Hahn Amsler.

Bruce graduated from North Clarion High School in 1985.

On June 4, 2016 he was married to Melinda Kindel Amsler and she survives.

Bruce spent much of his work career in the Dietary Department of Laurel Brook Landing, and Holiday Inn.

He was also employed to Georgia Pacific in Marble for many years.

When outside of work he enjoyed watching sports especially the Penguins and Steelers and also participating in Texas HoldEm.

Bruce was also a member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club.

He is survived by his mother Rita, his wife Melinda, a step-son Eyon Sheffer, sister Bonnie Geyer and husband Greg of Marienville, sister Connie Murphy Lawrenceville, GA, sister Linda Amsler and husband John Young of Strattanville, sister Jill Foys and husband Jimmy of Lickingville, and sister Jackie Wright and husband Matt of Miola.

Father-in-law and mother-in law James and Shirley Kindel of Winterhaven FL and sister-in-law Christina Rodriguez of Fredricksburg VA also survive.

Special nephew Kyle Wright of Clarion and numerous nieces and nephews.

Also surviving is Matt Wolbert and his wife Kate Klonowski of Independence OH, Bruce thought of Matt as brother.

He was preceded in death by his father Gary, and brothers-in-law Martin Murphy and Michael “Tony” Rodriguez.

The family is planning a celebration of life to be held at a future date.

The Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg will be caring for the family.

Memorials in Bruce’s honor may be made to Clarion Forest VNA.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.