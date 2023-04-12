Clarion County Preparing for May 16 Primary

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Board of Elections is testing the election equipment to be used at the Municipal Primary election on May 16, 2023, to ascertain that it will accurately count the votes cast for all offices, according to Laura O’Neil, election and voter registration coordinator.

“It’s been a really busy week at the elections office in watching accuracy reviews of our Dominion equipment and getting it ready for elections,” O’Neil (pictured above) said on Tuesday morning in a work session of the Clarion County Commissioners.

She also shared some information on elections representing Clarion County at the Western Pennsylvania Election Personnel Association Conference. Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt spoke about ongoing updates they are doing for the voter registration system and maintenance.

“We’ll be doing a mock election getting ready for the election. This is something that all of the counties do with the state, just to make sure everything is working on their end and everything is working on our end electronically, said O’Neil.

“We’re ready to go and we are also actively recruiting poll workers. We’ve talked to a lot of people and we’re still looking for poll workers. We’re hosting an event tomorrow for interested poll workers to come and meet us and some of our judges of election and get to know some of our equipment that we have set up.”

The last day to register or change party affiliation before the election is May 1. There is a shortage of candidates on the ballot, especially for some municipal offices. The elections office expects a large number of write-ins for this primary election. In the primaries, write-ins must receive at least votes.“

O’Neil also said it is important that the board knows likely spelling variations of candidate names.

“We ask them to fill out a form that declares they’re running a write-in campaign, and we also have another optional paper they can fill out declaring different spellings of their name or different variations of their name,” said O’Neil.

“That helps us collect those when we’re doing adjudicating all the write-in votes and election board going back misspellings, they have been claiming all those variations of their name correct they fill out the paper just telling us ways that their name might be spelled.”

Since all slots are full for commissioner candidates, a write-in candidate for commissioner would have to have at least 100 votes and also beat the other candidates already on the ballot to win that slot.

The rules are written down and are available on the Connie website, but the election board has the right to interpret the intent of the voter as to whether that name is correct, according to Commissioner Ted Tharan.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.