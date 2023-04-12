Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Bread Pudding

With its crusty golden top, custard-like inside, and smooth vanilla sauce, this pudding is a real homespun dessert!

Ingredients

4 cups cubed day-old French or sourdough bread (1-in. pieces)

1/4 cup butter, melted



3 large eggs, room temperature2 cups whole milk1/2 cup sugar2 teaspoons vanilla extract1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg1/2 teaspoon salt1 cup sliced firm bananas (1/4-inch pieces)

Sauce:

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

3/4 cup whole milk

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-Place the bread cubes in a greased 2-qt. casserole; pour butter over top and toss to coat. In a medium bowl, lightly beat eggs; add milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Stir in bananas.

-Pour over bread cubes and stir to coat. Bake, uncovered, at 375° for about 40 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

-Meanwhile, for sauce, melt butter in a small saucepan. Combine sugar and cornstarch; add to butter. Stir in milk and corn syrup. Cook and stir over medium heat until the mixture comes to a full boil. Boil for 1 minute. Remove from the heat; stir in the vanilla. Serve warm sauce over warm pudding.

