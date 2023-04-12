 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Banana Bread Pudding

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

With its crusty golden top, custard-like inside, and smooth vanilla sauce, this pudding is a real homespun dessert!

Ingredients

4 cups cubed day-old French or sourdough bread (1-in. pieces)
1/4 cup butter, melted

3 large eggs, room temperature
2 cups whole milk
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup sliced firm bananas (1/4-inch pieces)

Sauce:
3 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
3/4 cup whole milk
1/4 cup light corn syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

-Place the bread cubes in a greased 2-qt. casserole; pour butter over top and toss to coat. In a medium bowl, lightly beat eggs; add milk, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Stir in bananas.

-Pour over bread cubes and stir to coat. Bake, uncovered, at 375° for about 40 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

-Meanwhile, for sauce, melt butter in a small saucepan. Combine sugar and cornstarch; add to butter. Stir in milk and corn syrup. Cook and stir over medium heat until the mixture comes to a full boil. Boil for 1 minute. Remove from the heat; stir in the vanilla. Serve warm sauce over warm pudding.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


