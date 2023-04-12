Community Learning Workshop Getting Back on Its Feet After Fire Destroys Space on Main Street

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The Community Learning Workshop is striving to get back on track after a fire destroyed their space on Easter Sunday.

The Community Learning Workshop (CLW) had occupied the 505 Suite of the building since 2017. Part of PennWest Clarion, the workshop provides educational support and programs for learners of all ages and continues to adapt its services and programs to meet the needs of community members from both Clarion and the surrounding communities.

The workshop was started in 2013 by then-Clarion University English professors, Dr. Leah Chambers and Dr. Rich Lane at 537 Main Street, then it moved to the 800 Center around 2015.

In 2017, Chambers and Lane moved the learning center to the space next to Bob’s Sub.

Dr. Chambers told exploreClarion.com that she learned of the fire around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, when her husband showed her pictures of the blaze that were posted online.

“This is truly a devastating loss,” she said. “Yes, things can be replaced, but these places both mean a lot to the community.”

After the fire, Drs. Chambers and Lane’s minds immediately went to the community they serve and how they can continue that effort.

“We serve about 10 to 15 children every day, and then we have a staff of (PennWest) students,” Dr. Chambers explained. “So, we know that our students depend on us, but so do the children that we serve. Our next step is to just find temporary space. We’re this summer we can find time securing a new space on Main Street. Then, in fall of 2023, we can reopen.”

Dr. Chambers said that they were unable to go into the building to grab anything, as it was not structurally sound.

“I think we grabbed our CLW letters out of the front window,” she said. “We were also able to get one box out of the very back.”

She estimates the workshop lost approximately $75,000.00 worth of contents, including furniture, educational materials, games, and more.

“We had some generous offers from two local churches,” Dr. Chambers related. “Our plan in the next few days is to regroup a little bit and figure out how we’re going to set up temporarily.”

Shortly after Dr. Chambers spoke with exploreClarion.com, the Community Learning Workshop announced it will reopen for business on Monday, April 17, at 3:00 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall, in the basement of First Baptist Church, on Main Street in a Facebook post.

Patrons can use the side entrance that faces McDonald’s. A sign will be placed to mark the entrance.

The workshop will keep its regular hours, providing services Monday through Thursday, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Thursday, May 4.

“We are so grateful to everyone who has reached out to us during this difficult time. This is what community is all about!” the post stated.

As for the future, Dr. Chambers said the workshop would like to remain on Main Street.

“It’s really important for us to be in the community,” she added. “Part of our mission is about the community having ownership over the space and getting our students out into the community.

“We really haven’t started looking (for a permanent space) yet. We need a space that is at least 1,200 square feet. I think what we had was around 1,000 (square feet) and we were outgrowing that in a way. So, we need a decent-sized space.”

