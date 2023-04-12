David Joseph Wiles, 22, of Brookville, passed away Easter Sunday evening, April 9, 2023 at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brave and courageous battle with Cancer.

He was born on March 13, 2001 in Brookville; son of Jeffery S. and Stacy A. Armagost Wiles of Brookville.

David was a 2019 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School where he was very involved in athletics.

He was currently a senior at Clarion University, majoring in Criminal Justice with aspirations of going to Law School after graduating next month.

David was also working part-time at Family Farm and Home in Clarion.

He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville.

David was also a member of the Clarion Moose Lodge #101 and the Clarion American Legion Post #066.

He was a recipient of a Hunt of a Lifetime and was really looking forward to the hunt.

David was also a Camo Cares featured guest.

He was an avid hunter who loved to hunt with his compound bow and also enjoyed researching and dabbling in setting up compound bows.

David also enjoyed golfing and weight lifting.

He never missed a day of working out until he was diagnosed with cancer.

He loved being with his family and friends and never hesitated to help someone or fix something.

David had a unique sense of humor with a loving and caring personality.

“Everyone needs a David in their life” was something that was often spoken by those who loved and knew him best.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Austin Wiles and his significant other, Lindsey, of South Carolina, Erin Fitzgerald of Corsica, Gracie Wiles of Corsica, and his twin brother, Ayden Wiles and his significant other, Kennedy Heeter, of Brookville; his nieces and nephews, Mason Wiles and Kaylin, Bryce, and Reagan Fitzgerald.

David is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Lois Wiles of Brookville and his maternal grandmother, Nancy Armagost of Corsica; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Frank J. Wiles, Sr. and his maternal grandfather, David H. Armagost.

Family and friends will be received from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the Zion Church of Clarion in Reidsburg with Rev. Trent Kirkland presiding.

Inurnment will take place in the Saint Ann Catholic Cemetery in Corsica at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in David’s honor to Camo Cares, P.O. Box, 972, Knox, PA 16232 or online at camocares.org and click “Donate Now” or to the BHS Cancer Center, 150 Doctors Lane, Suite 1, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

