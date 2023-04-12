David Lane Seelbaugh, 73, of Hagantown Road, Parker, Perry Township, Clarion County passed away in the comfort of his home Monday morning April 10, 2023 while in the company of his family following a courageous battle with cancer.

David was born in Eau Claire, Butler County on October 4, 1949 he was the son of the late Donald Owen and Eva Jean Whitmer Seelbaugh.

He attended A-C Valley High School, and earned a diploma from Penn Forest High School.

He was employed in manufacturing for many years, and had also owned and operated a carpet cleaning business.

He enjoyed many hobbies and had a wide variety of interests including photography, computers, landscaping, gardening, locksmithing, and studying the Bible.

He was a member of the Shippenville congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He also enjoyed spending time with his family, with whom he was very close and most recently had been a loyal caretaker to his brother John.

David is survived by three sons, and their families Kevin Seelbaugh, Jason Seelbaugh, and Eric Wingard and Eric’s son Weston, two daughters and their families Jenny Scholl, and Beth Deitz, two sisters, Shirley A. Fockler, and Marian McGinnis and her husband John, a sister in law Mary Jean Seelbaugh as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers John Lewis, and Donald Eugene, as well as a nephew, a niece, a great nephew, and a brother in law.

The family wishes to thank Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, and the brothers and sisters of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Shippenville, who provided much love and support to David throughout his illness.

Friends will be received at The Hile Funeral Home. 1204 Kerr Ave., Emlenton from 11am to 1 p.m. Friday.

A service will follow from the funeral home at 1 p.m., Interment will be in Rockland Cemetery, Rockland Township, Venango County.

For more information or to send a condolence please visit www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.