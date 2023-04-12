Featured Local Job: General Warehouse Position

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking reliable candidates for a General Warehouse position.

Temporary to Permanent position.

Hours: Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Requirements:

Ability to stand, kneel, bend, twist and lift for 8 hour shift

Ability to operate cutting torch

Ability to follow all safety protocols

Ability to lift up to 50lbs

Prior forklift experience preferred, but not required

Duties (but not limited to):

Operate cutting torch to cut scrap

General yard and shop clean up

Package metal bars into bundles and boxes

Operate forklift as needed

Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.