Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions

White-Brook Inc. an OEM/Machine Shop located in Brookville PA since 1964 is seeking dependable full time employees to join our organization.

We are looking for a Machinist and a General Laborer.

Machinist Position: Mill and/or Lathe operator.

Typical work week is M-F 7:00AM to 3:30PM.

Experience with CNC mills and CNC lathes a plus.

Must be dependable, have a valid driver license, and be a high school graduate or have a GED.

Company offers competitive wages, Paid Holidays, Paid Time Off, Medical and Vision Insurance, and 401K retirement package.

General Laborer: Duties will include general shop cleanup, cutting stock material, build skids and crates for equipment, and general manufacturing duties.

Must be dependable, must be able to lift 50lbs, and have a valid driver’s license with a clear driving record.

Experience in an industrial setting a plus.

Company offers competitive wages, Paid Holidays, Paid Time Off, Medical and Vision Insurance, and 401K retirement package.

Applications are available at our office located at:

1 Sylvania St.

Brookville, PA 15825

You may also fax your resume to 814-849-4437, or email them to [email protected]



