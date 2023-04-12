Featured Local Job: Registered Nurse

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation is hiring RN’s for all shifts.

*****$6,000 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL TIME AND $3,000 FOR PART TIME*****

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what we offer at Clarview for our residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you.

Our “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters our building and is driven by our caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

RN – REGISTERED NURSE POSITION

Our RNs provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practice standards. RNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

We currently have Part-time, Full-time and Per Diem opportunities available for all Shifts.

1st Shift: 7a-3p

2nd Shift: 3p-11p

3rd Shift: 11p-7a

WE ARE FLEXIBLE TO ACCOMMODATE YOUR NEEDS.

We ALSO have WEEKEND BAYLOR positions for RN’s.

Work two 12 hour shifts (24 hours) every weekend and get paid for 36 hrs.

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR OUR RN

Supervise aide staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care.

Perform routine rounds and note changes in resident physical and emotional status.

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures.

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures.

Promotes and encourages open communication and harmonious relationships amongst the team while modeling professional behavior and leadership qualities.

BENEFITS OFFERED for FULL-TIME POSITIONS

Health Insurance—Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Nursing Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

Tuition Reimbursement

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB

Meaningful work and connection to our mission.

Colleagues who work together as a team and a committed leadership group.

Thorough orientation and ongoing training.

Fun employee events!

EDUCATION AND TRAINING

Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current RN License in the state of PA.

Possession of a current Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers CPR certification is preferred.

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, you can apply via Indeed, on our website at clarviewnursing.com, or stop in and complete an application in person.

We’d love to meet you and offer a tour whenever you can stop in!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255.

Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family.

For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

Thanks for your interest in joining the team at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center!



