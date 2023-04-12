Forest E. Myers, 79, of Titusville, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Corry Manor after an extended illness.

Forest was born on December 8, 1943, in Troy Twp. to the late James and Marian Deeter Myers.

He attended Townville Schools and was a veteran having served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He entered the service on May 25, 1965, and was honorable discharged on May 24, 1967.

Forest worked at the former Phillips Petroleum, and then Keystone Honing for 24 years until his retirement in 1999.

He was a life member of the Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.

Forest could design and build anything and loved to hunt and be outdoors.

Forest is survived by a son, Christopher Myers of Florida; a sister, Lila Ross and husband Maurice of Florida; his close friends, Gary and Rosemary Snyder of Titusville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard, and Charles Myers and three sisters; Arbula Stewart, Isabel Myers, and Beatrice Myers his companion, Linda Antill; and a stepson Fitzgerald “Fritz” Antill.

Family and friends may call at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. Titusville on Thursday, from 3 to 6 p.m. at which time a funeral service will be conducted with full military rites being observed.

In honor of Forest’s love for the outdoors family and friends are encouraged to wear camo clothing to the funeral home.

Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW Honor Guard 206 St John St, Titusville, PA 16354.

Online condolences can be shared at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.