Hearing Rescheduled for Area Man Accused of Firing 12-Gauge Shotgun at Occupied Vehicle

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an area man facing felony charges for allegedly shooting at an occupied vehicle in Porter Township that was scheduled for Tuesday has been rescheduled.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday, April 11, for 19-year-old Austin Luke Walters, of Kittanning, has been continued and will resume on Tuesday, April 25, at 10:00 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

Walters faces the following charges:

Aggravated Assault – Attempts To Cause SBI Or Causes Injury With Extreme Indifference, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault – Attempts To Cause Or Causes BI With Deadly Weapon, Felony 2

Propel Missile Into Occupied Vehicles, Misdemeanor 1

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2

He is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

His bail was changed from monetary to unsecured on April 11 with the Bail Action Reason listed as Per discussion with DA, MDJ, and PD.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, State Police in Clarion were dispatched to Saint Charles Road in Porter Township, Clarion County, for a report of a male who shot a vehicle around 4:12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers spoke with the defendant–Austin Walters–who related the victim pulled his vehicle into the driveway. Walters related he told him to leave several times, but the victim did not leave the driveway, the complaint states.

Walters related he then shot the back left side of the victim’s vehicle with a 12-gauge shotgun, according to the complaint.

Walters explained the victim drove past the house a few times in both directions. Walters then stated the victim yelled that he (Walters) “was a dead man now,” the complaint indicates.

Police spoke with the victim who related he went to Walters’ house to speak with him. The victim related he drove up to the house, and Walters has a shotgun in his hand, the complaint notes.

The victim related he froze when he saw the gun. He also stated Walters pointed the shotgun at him first, and when he attempted to pull away, Walters shot at the vehicle, the complaint states.

The victim told police he never made it into the driveway, the complaint indicates.

Walters’s line of fire was in line with the victim who was on the roadway when he was shot at, the complaint notes.

Walters was arraigned at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.