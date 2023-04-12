Internationally-Acclaimed Organist Dave Wickerham to Perform at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall on April 30

FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) is welcoming back by popular demand internationally-acclaimed organist Dave Wickerham to the McKissick Mighty Wurlitzer for his performance titled “Spring is Here” on Sunday, April 30 at 2 PM in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.

According to the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts, Wickerham previously wowed audiences during his Christmas concert and Educational ArtReach “Informances,” and will perform a wide range of repertoire on a spring theme during the first half of his presentation, followed by sacred favorites after Easter.

Wickerham will also take requests from the audience during intermission and weave an uninterrupted musical tapestry of tunes for the duration of the program, says the Allegheny Riverstone Center.

According to the press release, there isn’t a melody that Wickerham doesn’t know, and he is known to make Lincoln Hall’s McKissick Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre organ sound more glorious than ever. Wickerham’s performances are known to entertain and impress audiences with his world-class theatre organ artistry.

Dave Wickerham was born in Encino, California, in 1962 and began playing the electronic organ at the age of four. He had his first pipe organ experience at the age of ten. He moved to Arizona in 1976, where he became Associate Organist at the famous Organ Stop Pizza Restaurants in Phoenix, Mesa, and Tucson.

Wickerham continued his musical studies with Roseamond Crowley, one of the few remaining descendants of the Louis Vierne line of organists while at the Organ Stop Pizza Restaurants. He also attended the University of Arizona in Tucson on a full scholarship, pursuing classical organ studies for six years with Dr. Roy Johnson.

In 1984, Wickerham moved to the Chicago area to become Staff Organist at Pipes and Pizza in Lansing, Illinois. In addition to his performances there, he concertized frequently and ministered musically, serving at various churches.

In 1990, the Wickerham family moved to Wisconsin, where he was one of the featured Staff Organists at the Piper Music Palace in Greenfield for ten years.

In the spring of 2000, Wickerham became a featured organist at “Roxy’s Pipe Organ Pizzeria” at the FIESTA Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. He spent a year and a half there before returning home to Wisconsin in August of 2001. For the next three years, Wickerham resumed his position at the Piper Music Palace and was also the Principal Organist at Williams Bay Lutheran Church in Lake Geneva, WI.

Wickerham enjoys concertizing frequently for various audiences, including various chapters of the American Theatre Organ Society. He was the featured artist in Melbourne, Australia for the convention of the Theatre Organ Society of Australia in April of 1999, for which he received rave reviews, according to Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts.

Wickerham returned to Australia and New Zealand for a six-week concert tour in the summer of 2003 and completed similar tours in November of 2012 and October/November of 2015.

Currently, Wickerham lives in Upper Michigan, where he has accepted the position of Co-Manager and Organist in Residence at Crystal Theatre in Crystal Falls. This 1927 theatre is a regional Performing Arts Center and houses a 3 manual, 21 rank Moller theatre organ.

Adult tickets are $25.00, ARCA Members tickets are $20.00, and student tickets are $5.00.

Tickets for Wickerham’s “Spring is Here” performance are available for purchase online at alleghenyriverstone.org or by calling 724-659-3153.

Tickets may also be reserved and paid for by cash or check at the door.

