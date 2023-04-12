Lexi Bauer’s Big Day Lifts A-C Valley/Union Softball; Karns City Baseball Blanks Moniteau, 4-0; Tate Minich Hits for the Cycle in Redbank’s Rout



FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Lexi Bauer hit a three-run home run and also drove in six as the A-C Valley/Union softball team downed Rocky Grove, 8-2, on Wednesday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Lexi Bauer)

Bauer also had a as part of her 3 for 4 day.

A-C Valley/Union leadoff hitter Bella Ielase also went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple.

Alivya Hartzell also had two hits.

Mackenzie Parks got the win in the circle, striking out eight and walking one in seven innings. She gave up just two hits, one a home run by Kaylin Jacoby.

KEYSTONE 7, REDBANK VALLEY 5

Emilee Dixon’s single in the bottom of the sixth inning resulted in the winning runs for the Panthers.

Natalie Bowser and Leah Exley scored on the play to put Keystone up 7-5.

Exley had a triple and two RBIs. Bowser doubled.

Keystone managed just three hits in the game, but made them count.

Mackenzie Foringer went 4 for 4 and Quinn White went 3 for 4 with two triples and three runs scored for Redbank Valley in the loss.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 16, CLARION 3

Abby Knapp went 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored and Alyssa Wiant drove in five as the Lions roared to a win over the Bobcats.

Samantha Simpson also had three hits, including a triple and drove in two and Oliva Smith had three RBIs in the 13-hit attack for Clarion-Limestone.

Jenna Dunn got the win, striking out nine in five innings. She gave up three hits.

Hadley Campbell homered and drove in two, Bri Forrest tripled and Alexa Kitchen singled for Clarion.

BASEBALL

Mallick Metcalfe and Jacob Jones combined for a shutout for Karns City downed rival Moniteau, 4-0, at Pullman Park in Butler.

Metcalfe worked around five walks and four hits in 5 2/3 innings to get the win. He struck out five.

Jones shut down the Warriors over the final 1 1/3 innings, striking out three.

Jones and Metcalfe also came up big at the plate with triples at cavernous Pullman Park. Jones was 2 for 4 with a RBI and Metcalfe went 3 for 4 with a RBI and a run scored.

Tyler Hutchison also had two hits and a RBI for the Gremlins (7-2).

Brock Matthews doubled and singled for Moniteau.

Dawson Wallace got the loss, giving up two runs in each of the first two innings. Matthews came in and shut down the Gremlins the rest of the way, scattering five hits over five innings and fanning four.

A-C VALLEY/UNION 8, NORTH CLARION 0

Sebastian Link homered and Bailey Crissman was dominant again on the mound for the Falcon Knights in a shutout win over the Wolves.

Link went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. He also pitched the seventh, striking out one.

Crissman struck out 10 over six innings, surrendering just one hit.

Zach Cooper also doubled for A-C Valley/Union.

Wade Peters doubled and Zeelan Hargenrader singled for North Clarion’s two hits.

The game was tight with A-C Valley/Union clinging to a 1-0 lead after four innings, but the Falcon Knights erupted for five runs in the fifth to break the game open. They added two more in the seventh.

REDBANK VALLEY 20, KEYSTONE 4

Tate Minich hit for the cycle, going 4 for 5 with four runs scored and four RBIs as the Bulldogs scored 12 runs in the first inning and crusied.

Owen Clouse went 2 for 4 with four runs scored and four RBIs for Redbank. Tyler Hetrick also had three hits and two RBIs.

Brady Dunlap and Aidan Tharan each had two hits for Keystone.

