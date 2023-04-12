Dr. Margaret Ann Jetter died peacefully Wednesday April 5, 2023.

Margaret has been a resident of Oakwood Heights Home since a fall in her home at 405 Innis Street in Oil City, Pa in 2016.

Dr. Jetter was born in Oil City in 1929 as the first born child of Charles Jetter Sr and Marian Keating Jetter.

She is survived by her brother Charles Jetter Jr and predeceased by her three sisters Jayne Jetter Overmyer, Martha Jetter Marsh and Judy Jetter Crane.

Peggy is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, Grand Nieces, Grand Nephews and one great great nephew.

After graduating from Oil City High School she earned her Bachelors degree in English from Mercyhurst College, Erie, Pa in 1951.

Her Masters degree in Library Science was obtained from The University of Michigan in 1958.

Ph.D of Instructional Development and Technology was conferred to Dr. Jetter by Michigan State University in 1972.

Margaret began her work career while in high school in her fathers restaurant, The Venetian, helping to manage the dining room.

She also worked in sales and modeled clothes at Armstrong Collier Department Store.

As Assistant Station Manager of The Oil City Cable Company in 1953, Margaret had an opportunity to be on the ground floor of the new Broadcast Television Industry.

After college she taught school in Ashtabula Ohio, Globe Arizona, Albuquerque New Mexico, Pontiac Michigan, Chicago Illinois, Grand Blanc Michigan, Flint Michigan, Athens Georgia, and finally at Clarion University Pennsylvania for 22 years, retiring in 1995.

Dr Jetter was selected to be the Librarian of the Future at the 1962 World’s Fair in Seattle Washington showcasing future views of Libraries in the 21 st Century.

Her specialized expertise in Children’s Literature led her to participate at several symposiums worldwide, lecturing in topics including how informal storytelling impacts the cultural significance of children’s literature.

Her favorite international seminar was the Loughborough International Seminar on Children’s Literature held in Wales.

In 1974 she was the featured speaker at Western Michigan University’s Higher Education Institute presenting a paper titled: “The role of the Library Media Specialist of the future.

During her retirement Dr. Jetter volunteered at the Oil City History Museum, The Transit Art Gallery and St. Stephens Church, where she attended Daily Mass for many years.

She was also the chairperson of the Oil City Library Board of Directors for several years.

In 2021, in order to raise awareness of and contributions for Dementia Research, Margaret hosted her 92nd Birthday Celebration, inviting all of Oil City to attend.

Margaret was a world traveler having visited England, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Wales, Canada, Mexico, The Panama Canal, and Alaska.

In 1984 she visited former students in Cairo and Alexandria Egypt, rode a camel floated down the Nile River and viewed the Great Pyramid.

Charles Jetter writes: “My sister Peggy was the smartest person I ever met. She taught me to read at age 5 and encouraged me by her example to read daily. And 70 years later I still read for pleasure every day. I passed this love of reading to my daughters and they are doing the same too their children. My Mother died when I was 37 years old but Peggy has been my bonus mother for all my 73 years. She is serious when she needs to be and funny when she wants to be. She is loved by her family and friends, and respected by her colleagues and students. She still receives Christmas cards from students she taught 40 years ago. An outstanding early proponent of Feminism, Margaret never married. Always extremely confident and motivated to see the World and advance her career, Peggy did it all on her terms and her way. Heaven is now a better place with her managing The Celestial Library.“

In accordance with Dr. Jetter’s wishes there will be no public funeral.

Close family members will join for a celebration of her life in the future.

Margaret would appreciate anyone donating to their public library or the Dementia Society of America.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

