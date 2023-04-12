PATIENCE PAYS OFF: Clarion Draws 10 Walks in Victory Over Clarion-Limestone

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Clarion drew 10 walks off of three different pitchers while also pounding out 14 hits in helping the Bobcat baseball team defeat Clarion-Limestone, 11-4, on Wednesday afternoon.

(Pictured above, Tanner Miller takes a swing for Clarion in the Bobcats’ win over Clarion-Limestone/photo by Diane Lutz)

Dawson Smail paced Clarion with three hits while Derek Smail, Matt Alston, Tanner Miller, and Devon Lauer each added two hits. Derek Smail hit a two-run double while Miller also added a two-run double. Dawson Smail and Noah Harrison each scored three runs.

“We were fortunate that Tommy (Smith) was a little off today as he’s a very good pitcher,” said Clarion head coach Rob Jewett. “We were able to take advantage of that a bit. We got a couple of clutch hits in those first couple of innings to build that lead.”

Clarion (5-1) scored four runs in each of the first two innings with Alston drawing a bases loaded walk, Lauer hitting a two-run single, and Dauntae Girvan adding a run-scoring single in the first.

In the second Smail and Miller each hit their two-run doubles.

C-L (3-3 overall) answered with two runs in the bottom of the first as Nick Aaron hit an RBI single while another run scored on an error.

Alston hit an RBI single in the third while Hayden Weber hit an RBI ground out in the fourth for a 10-2 lead.

The Lions added their final two runs in the bottom of the fourth as Aiden Coulson hit an RBI single while another run scored on a wild pitch.

Clarion scored their final run in the sixth inning with Derek Smail hitting an RBI single.

“We made some mistakes that let us down,” said C-L head coach Bill Smith. “Tommy didn’t have his best stuff, but you still have to play good defense when your top pitcher is on the mound. We had some chances on offense, but as has been the story all season, we’ve been having trouble getting that clutch hit at times.”

Lauer worked the first three innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out one. Tanner Miller worked two innings, also allowing two unearned runs on four hits. He walked one. Derek Smail pitched two scoreless innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

“Devon was a little off at the start of the game as his arm is a little tired,” said Jewett. “He settled down after that though. Tanner also struggled a bit at first but threw pretty well overall. Derek came in and gave us a couple of good innings.”

Jordan Hesdon paced C-L with two hits, including a triple. Logan Lutz, Aaron, Kohen Kemmer, Jake Smith, and Coulson each added one hit.

Tommy Smith suffered the loss, allowing eight runs, six earned on four hits. He walked five batters. Lutz pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits. He walked four and struck out seven. Kemmer worked a scoreless seventh allowing one hit and one walk.

“We just have to keep practicing and keep trying to get better on defense,” said Bill Smith.

