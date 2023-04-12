Peggy Joan Richmond, 87 of Nectarine was welcomed to Heaven, Easter Day, April 9, 2023.

Peggy was born May 23, 1935 in her family’s home in Butler County.

She was the daughter of Clair Francis Surrena and Olive Mae Norris Surrena.

Peggy attended Wesley High School in Wesley, Pa.

She was married to Bruce E. Richmond in July of 1951.

They enjoyed 57 years side by side.

While Bruce was in Orchard Manor the last year of his life, she would faithfully go in everyday to be with him.

Bruce passed August 10, 2008.

Peggy and her family placed their hope and trust in our Lord Jesus Christ.

They traveled to many different churches.

Bruce would preach and sing, while Peg played the piano.

She never had a lesson, the Lord helped her learn by ear.

Their main churches they attended were Church of God, House of prayer in Nectarine and Chapel on the Hill in Emlenton.

They loved to worship and serve the Lord as a family.

Peggy and Bruce loved most to fill their house with family and friends.

She was well known for her cooking and baking.

She always kept a magnificent house to welcome anyone in.

She also enjoyed traveling to see her family in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Louisiana.

Her and Bruce once rode their Indian motorcycle the whole way to New Orleans with their brother and sister in-laws.

Loved ones to cherish Peggy’s memories are her children Ronald L. Richmond (Patsy) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, David B. Richmond of Nicholsville, Kentucky, Alan C. Richmond (Tammy) of West Middlesex and Stephen C. Richmond (Lori) of Grove City, her daughter-in law, Sharon Richmond of Clintonville, her brother Harold Surrena (Sherry) of Barkeyville, step-brothers Dave Surrena (Barb) of Grove City and Jim Surrena (Janet) of Montana, Peggy’s sister in law Georgia Maddix (Robert) of Lexington and her brother in law Tinker Richmond (Linda) of Maryville TN also survive.

She was the best mother, mother-in-law, sister and sister-in-law that ever could be.

Always putting everyone’s needs before her own.

She was like a second mother to many of her nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Especially, Alesha Hartsfield (Karl), whom lived with her the past 36 years of her life.

Her and Bruce raised Alesha in the most loving home anyone could ask for.

Alesha was so thankful to get to repay her and try to make the last years of her life the best it could be.

She will be remembered by her 12 other grandchildren, Melanie (Jake), Daphne (Bryan), Mindy (Jeff), Patience (Tyler), Kristin, Bruce (Aileen), David Jr., Nikki (Josh), Karlissa, Eden (Jacob), Cameron and Jordan (Kendra).

20 Great-grandchildren Kirstin, Zack, Alexena, Anika, TIana, Mercy, Dominick, Zoey, Tayden, Cayson, Zrayden, Sage, Cody (Mattea), Logan, Sierra, Jacob R., Jacob H., Alivia, Jaxson, Kerraline.

5 Great-great-grandchildren Chance, Quinton, Azaelia, Jeremiah and Weston.

Peggy was welcomed into Heaven by her parents, her husband, her son Arlin, her daughter Sharon, grandson Rodney, granddaughter Kelli, brothers Butch and Billy, sister Ann, step-sister Marian, Peggy’s many brother and sister in laws, and many more cherished loved ones.

They can all be together for eternity because of our Lord and Savior.

No more pain, sorrow or tears.

Family will welcome friends at Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville, on Friday, April 14, 2023, from noon – 3:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will take place at the funeral home at 3:00 p.m. with Peggy’s son, Stephen officiating.

Friends can also email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

