PSP: Four Fatalities, 110 Injuries Reported During Easter Weekend Travel

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruisers (1)HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 410 vehicle crashes which resulted in four fatalities and 110 injuries during the Easter holiday weekend.

Alcohol was a factor in 31 crashes, none of which were fatal.

Troopers arrested 329 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and issued 15,146 traffic citations during the three days beginning April 7. Troopers cited 5,344 motorists for speeding, 481 for failing to wear a seat belt, and 80 for not securing children in safety seats.

More information on the Easter holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.


