SPONSORED: J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales Offers Locally Made, Custom Built Sheds

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

82A1267A-F945-443A-8A30-5C37FE31D891 2STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J now offers locally made, custom built sheds, garages, greenhouses, and more.

Choose from a variety of shapes, sizes, and styles:

  • Chicken Coops
  • Greenhouses
  • Hunting Shanties
  • Platform Shanties
  • Garages

Plenty of models are available on the lot for purchase or you can have one custom-made to meet your specifications and needs.

Contact J&J Trailers & Equipments Sales at 814-297-6433 for a quote on your custom-made shed, garage, greenhouse, chicken coop, or shanty.

The 8×8 square camo hunting shanty provides a perfect setting for family hunting. It has 8 drop-down windows and a metal roof, allowing you to remain comfortably concealed while still having an unobstructed view. All of these features come at an unbeatable price of $2,400.

E46C57C7-669C-40E0-B6F3-293A53866B3A

The 10×12 Smart Sided Shed is designed to withstand the elements with its durable siding and metal roof. The siding is expertly designed to last 20+ years, providing you with a long-term practical solution. The rustic red and white look gives the shed and elegant touch.

E1E2DA40-8DDE-4FC5-8049-261B27B5CCA5

The 8×10 and 8×12 Greenhouse provides plenty of room to store and grow plants. Featuring a light off-white color and see-through material that allows ample sunlight, both sides of the greenhouse can be dropped down when needed. Its quality craftsmanship and locally-made material ensure the greenhouse is durable while accommodating your plant storage needs.

3305A798-816A-4EFD-9DF4-621783E04151

Delivery is available.

J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales carry the best sheds on the market. Get your hands on a locally built and masterfully crafted shed today.

Browse a full line-up of available sheds online: https://jjtrailersales.com/collections/sheds-blinds-garages

J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales
406 Thompson Road
Strattanville, PA 16258

HOURS:

Sunday – CLOSED
Monday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Wednesday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Thursday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday – 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday – 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

IMG_3473 2


