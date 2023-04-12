SPONSORED: Rhonda’s Rhubarb Returns to Deer Creek Winery on April 13
Wednesday, April 12, 2023 @ 12:04 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Rhonda’s Rhubarb wine will be back on the shelves on Thursday, April 13th, at Deer Creek Winery.
Rhonda’s Rhubarb: A clean crisp white wine made from 100% rhubarb juice.
This unique wine is initially sweet with a tart rhubarb finish and pairs well with chicken, fish, or pie.
Pick up a bottle of Rhonda’s Rhubarb today at Deer Creek Winery located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.!
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their Facebook page.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.