SPONSORED: West Park Rehab and Diagnostics Treats Shoulder Tendinitis

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

unnamed (4) (1)SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab and Diagnostics has been successfully treating shoulder tendinitis for over 20 years.

The physical therapists at West Park Rehab are movement experts. They improve quality of life through hands-on care, patient education, and prescribed movement. You can contact a physical therapist at West Park Rehab directly for an evaluation. Help is available.

You can request an appointment here.

Or give West Park Rehab a call at one of their offices:

Franklin: 814-437-6191
Seneca 814-493-8631

What is Tendinitis?
Tendinitis is the inflammation or injury of a tendon. A tendon is the tissue that connects a muscle to a bone. It is strong and fibrous but can be injured with repetitive activities that cause those fibers to tear a little at a time. Or it happens on a broader scale when a larger portion of the tendon tears following a sports or work-related injury.

The extent of injury (inflammation, minor fibrous tears, or a major tear) will dictate what type of treatment is best suited to correct the problem.

unnamed (6)

A physical evaluation performed by a skilled Physical Therapist at West Park Rehab can help identify the extent of tendon injury.

The accuracy of that information can be improved with the addition of a Musculoskeletal Ultrasound. These tests can be performed and interpreted by the highly-trained specialists at West Park Rehab.

West Park Musculoskeletal Ultrasound

Don’t let this kind of physical problem go on without getting the help you need. And in many cases, you do not need a referral to start physical therapy.

Visit West Park Rehab & Diagnostics online: https://westparkrehab.com/

west-park-seneca_logo


