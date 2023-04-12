Staff Members Express Frustration as Polk State Center Closure Drags On

POLK, Pa. (EYT) – Staff members at Polk State Center are expressing their frustration after yet another delay in the center’s closure and transition to employment with Verland Community Living Arrangements.

According to an April 11th memo sent to staff by Kevin Dressler, Director of the Bureau of State Operated Facilities, the date is now April 30. The most recent delay has been attributed to the state changing from a lease agreement to a management agreement with Verland.

“The state was working on a lease agreement for Verland,” Verland’s CEO Bill Harriger told exploreClarion.com. “They had to shift gears just two-and-a-half, three weeks ago to more of a management agreement in order to meet some of the Department of Health regulations.”

In November of last year, Verland Community Living Arrangements received a $2MM grant from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to help construct new homes for residents being displaced by the closure of Polk State Center and provide jobs for those that will be lost.

Verland plans to construct four group homes within a 15- to 20-mile radius of Polk and has already hired 124 of the current Polk staff members to continue providing care for residents.

Verland will care for the patients at Polk Center under the new management agreement until the group homes are constructed. At that time, the patients will be transferred to their new homes.

The uncertainty surrounding the transition from state employee to Verland employee has caused stress and concern among staff members. In light of the Dressler memo, Harriger felt the need to send out a memo of his own.

“I felt I had to get a memo out basically saying, ‘Look, people have been living with this change coming for three and a half years. Verland has been negotiating with the state in earnest. Those agreements don’t just happen overnight,” Harriger said.

“When the state says that April 14th is going to be the transition date, and it doesn’t end up being the transition date, everybody freaks out,” he added. “It’s going to happen. There’s nothing magic about the 14th. There’s nothing magic about the 21st. There’s nothing magic about the 28th. There’s nothing magic about April 30th.”

The closure of Polk State Center and other state centers has raised concerns about the availability of trained staff to fill what Verland calls Direct Support Professional—the state refers to the position as Resident Services Aid—jobs throughout the Commonwealth. With 55,000 jobs available in the state and 20% remaining unfilled, the closure of these centers may exacerbate this issue.

“When the state closes Polk and White Haven, and then they’ll move on to Ebensburg and Selinsgrove, who’s going to serve (the patients)?” Harriger asked. “I told the state, ‘If you said you have 50 people, and you want them to come to Verland, I’d say I can’t take them because I don’t have the staff.’ But, where you do have staff is at the state centers.”

“Back in the day, (Polk Center) employed thousands of people. And, they served thousands of people,” Harriger continued. “To pull that out of the community is just devastating. Generations of families have worked there. That’s one of the reasons why Verland looked at this as an opportunity.”

Despite the frustrations and uncertainties, Verland remains committed to serving patients with the help of the dedicated workforce in Venango County, according to Harriger.

“At the end of the day, Verland has hired 124 of the current Polk staff to remain employed providing those services that they’ve been providing, some of them, for decades, to residents that they’ve probably been taking care of for decades,” he remarked.

A call to Dressler’s office wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.