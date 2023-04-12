Tickets Are Available for the Lion Wine and Cheese Benefit on April 15
DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT) – Tickets are available for the annual DuBois Educational Foundation (DEF) Lion Wine and Cheese fundraiser to support Penn State DuBois student services, activities, events, and athletics.
(Pictured above: The PAW Center on the Penn State DuBois campus. Credit: Penn State)
The event is planned for Saturday, April 15, at the PAW Center, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
Open to the public, this event will feature wine and cheese tasting, craft beer tasting, hors d’oeuvres and dessert. A live auction, basket raffles, and other games of chance will also be held. The cost is $50.00 per person, with a table sponsorship opportunity available for $500.00. The table sponsorship includes seating and an event entry fee for 10 people at a table that can be named for your business or for an individual.
Some of the items that will be featured in this year’s event include a Tennessee whiskey adventure, a regional airplane ride, a 30-minute facial once a month for one-year, round trip tickets for two from DuBois Regional Airport to either Pittsburgh International or Dulles International, an elk wagon ride for up to 22 people, dinner at Maple Shade Mansion, and a variety of sports memorabilia.
The Lion Wine and Cheese is organized annually by the DEF, the advisory board for Penn State DuBois, made up of business and community leaders who are invested in offering the best in higher education to individuals in Central Pennsylvania. Established in 1944, the DEF has been instrumental in funding the construction of three campus buildings: the Patrick Swift Building, the Mary Smeal Building, and the DEF Workforce Development Building. Proceeds from this event will have a direct impact on the student experience at Penn State DuBois, supporting activities that help to enrich the college experience.
To purchase individual tickets or a table of 10, please visit the online registration here.
