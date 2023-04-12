 

Units Dispatched to Brush Fire Along Route 208 in Elk Township

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

1EDF06C3-FFE6-489A-8F92-8AE39F73ED21ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple units were dispatched to a brush fire that occurred in Elk Township on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the call came in at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, for a brush fire along State Route 208, near Millerstown Road in Marble, Elk Township, Clarion County.

Units stationed out of Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department and Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department & Relief Association responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

A call to Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department was not immediately returned.

The scene was cleared at 3:45 p.m.

