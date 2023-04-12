 

State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Domestic Incident on Route 36

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

State Police Car - SideCLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Respond to Domestic Incident on Route 36

PSP Marienville responded to a domestic incident on State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 11:08 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

Police say the victim is a 46-year-old Tionesta man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drug Possession Arrest on Route 66

Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on State Route 66 in Howe Township, Forest County, for a traffic violation at 3:14 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Police say a further investigation determined the driver was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Charges are pending.

No further information on the driver was released.


