State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Domestic Incident on Route 36

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Respond to Domestic Incident on Route 36

PSP Marienville responded to a domestic incident on State Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 11:08 p.m. on Monday, April 10.

Police say the victim is a 46-year-old Tionesta man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Drug Possession Arrest on Route 66

Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on State Route 66 in Howe Township, Forest County, for a traffic violation at 3:14 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

Police say a further investigation determined the driver was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Charges are pending.

No further information on the driver was released.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.