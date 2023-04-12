 

WEATHER ALERT: Fire Weather Watch Issued for Clarion County

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 @ 06:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE at 4:11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023:

Fire Weather Watch

URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
411 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Lawrence-Butler-Clarion-Jefferson PA-Beaver-Allegheny-Armstrong-Indiana-Washington-Greene-Westmoreland-Higher Elevations of Westmoreland-Fayette-Higher Elevations of Fayette-
411 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING…

* AFFECTED AREA…Western Pennsylvania.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…25 to 30 percent.

* TEMPERATURES…Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

* IMPACTS…Critical fire weather conditions are possible. Increased risk for rapid wildfire growth and spread.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

– A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur due to a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels.

– A Red Flag Warning may be issued.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website at http://dcnr.pa.gov/Communities/Wildfire.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

