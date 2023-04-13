Honoring 50th Anniversary of Clarion County 9-1-1 Center; Public Invited to Thursday Tour

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An open house in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Clarion County 9-1-1 Center will be held at the new center on Thursday afternoon by the Clarion County Commissioners.

The event will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

(Pictured: Clarion County Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius are welcoming the public to a Thursday tour of the new 9-1-1 Center.)

The new Clarion County 9-1-1 Center is housed in the Clarion County Complex (the former Sorce building) at 160 Amsler Avenue, in Shippenville, Pa.

Believed to be the first 9-1-1 County Communications Center when it opened in 1973, the 50th anniversary also welcomes back the founder, former Sheriff Jim Cumberland. Cumberland also served as East Brady Police Chief and as a state representative during his career.

“Cumberland is scheduled to be at the ceremony at 4:00 p.m.,” said Clarion County Director of Public Safety Jeff Smathers. He also attended the 45th-anniversary ceremony, but this time he will visit a radically different and updated 911 center than he had at the old jail.

Public tours of the new center will be available during the open house. Light refreshments will also be available.

The reception will start in the large group room where a presentation will be made and then move to the 9-1-1 Center,” said Smathers. “The EMA garage will also be open for people to look around.”

How it all started

The history of 9-1-1 was documented in a Monday, April 30, 2018, edition of exploreClarion.com.

Clarion County Emergency Communications started in 1969 in a small room in the old jail that housed prisoners, a warden, and his family, with his wife also cooking meals for prisoners and guards.

Emergency communication grew and grew and leapfrogged during the next four and a half decades due to a financial commitment and technology, along with the involvement of local officials.

Former East Brady Police Chief, Clarion County Sheriff, and State Representative James Cumberland remembers it well.

The East Brady Bat Signal?

Cumberland’s interest started as a police chief in East Brady when the technology didn’t include radios, but if someone called his home at night, and he was on patrol, his wife would turn on the front porch light as a signal he should stop and check-in.

While not as dramatic as the Bat Signal, it was enough to prompt Cumberland to find a better way.

“We had no radio communications down there in East Brady, and they would transfer calls to my home,” Cumberland said. “I would drive past my house and see the porch light on, and I knew that I had a call so that I would go into the house and my wife would tell me that so and so needed the police and I would go there. After I got elected sheriff, that’s when I decided in 1970 that I would try and get a communication center going. I started working on it and tried to see what I could do on my own.”

The sheriff had different duties back in 1969, and one of them was that he served as a warden and his family lived in the warden quarters. The first thing he also realized was that there was no radio communication in Clarion except for the jail.

It was a 24/7 job.

“People would call in at night, and you would have to get up out of bed and notify whoever needed to be called,” Cumberland continued. “East Brady, Knox, and Clarion didn’t have anyone taking calls at night —- the calls would come into the jail. If we needed the police in Clarion, there was a light switch at the jail door, and you could turn it on, and white lights over the traffic lights would then turn on in Clarion, which meant the Clarion Police had a call. Then, they would come to the door and find out what it was. Well, you were out of bed, and you would tell them about the call. As far as the fire departments, whenever you needed a fire department, you got out of bed again and went and pushed the button to send the fire alarms out.”

Original thoughts

Cumberland thought about his idea for some type of communication center and was sharing his thoughts with Al Cyphert, manager of Citizens Utilities in New Bethlehem, and said he just wanted to put some more phone lines for his communication center.

“He looked at me and said it’s not going to work that way,” Cumberland said. “Al said a national communication number was started by AT&T in 1967 and 9-1-1 was going to use the designated number. The first one was February 16, 1968, in Alabama.”

The sheriff admits he was lucky when he started to build his “communication center,” and things started to fall together.

Walls 36 inches thick

“I got into the Governor’s Justice Commission, and they had money. The reason it was in the jail was it had had a ‘fallout rating,’ and the jail was the only place in the county that had that rating, and that was because the walls were 36 inches thick.”

In the ’50s and ’60s, various fallout shelters were designated in case of nuclear bomb attacks.

“They approved the jail, but the phone lines were not allowed to come in by air. They had to come in underground and right there in the alley, between the courthouse and the jail, was a manhole with all of the phone lines down under and ran them into the basement of the jail, and we had to go up to where the communication center was. There was a steel plate in the basement, and we had a heck of a time cutting into it.”

Another factor in favoring the jail was that it was near a generator for the courthouse and could connect with it.

Family moves out

Cumberland and his family lived in the jail for 14 months, and when the communication center/9-1-1 was starting to be constructed, they moved out.

“We had a deputy sheriff stay there during the night. At the same time, the Bureau of Corrections was upset with Clarion County because there wasn’t a backup person. We doubled that up and pleased the Bureau of Corrections, and the Governor’s Justice Commission was happy with me.

“Another big thing in getting things started was Ken Campbell, who was also a commissioner (and) was president of the county fireman’s association. He was a real pusher because the fire departments were concerned and fearful that the new center would control where the departments would be sent. That wasn’t what we were trying to do and told them if we get a 9-1-1 call, we’ll set their fire alarm, and, what they do after that is up to you. If you want another fire department, you tell us who, and we’ll alert them. That sold the fire departments, and they thought that was a great idea.”

$108,000 CLEAN grant

Cumberland also applied and received a CLEAN (Commonwealth Law Enforcement Network) from the state police. The $108,000.00 grant allowed new police radios throughout Clarion County. A little manipulation was required for the grant, with Cumberland lumping together the sheriff’s department and police departments in Clarion, New Bethlehem, Knox, East Brady, and Rimersburg. That gave him the ten police officers needed to apply for the grant.

The CLEAN system allowed any police department in Clarion County that needed information from licenses could then call the new 9-1-1 Center, and the county could provide registration information.

“You wouldn’t buy anything for $108,000.00 now,” said Cumberland, “But, it was a big thing back in the day.”

It was a big thing for that time with Dean Holmes of Bell Telephone saying that the first countywide system in Pennsylvania to cut over to the 9-1-1 emergency systems was Clarion County on April 17, 1973.

One of the unique challenges of starting the 9-1-1 Center was telling people how to contact it. When we called it nine-eleven, some people were confused because they didn’t have an eleven on their phone. From then on, it was nine-one-one.

The 9-1-1 system continued to expand over the years, but Cumberland was elected as a state representative in 1973 and moved on to other challenges.

In 1973, there were three dispatch operators with eight-hour shifts.

Cumberland keeps track of the workings of 9-1-1 through media reports and other contacts, but he has only visited the courthouse one time since he left.

