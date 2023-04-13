7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodaySunny, with a high near 82. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
TonightMostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
SaturdayScattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday NightScattered showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then isolated showers between 11pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
SundayShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday NightShowers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then scattered showers. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
MondayShowers likely, mainly after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday NightScattered showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
TuesdayScattered rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday NightScattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 60.
