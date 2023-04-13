Bradley Fiscus Selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Bradly Fiscus has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month.
Bradley is a junior at Brookville Junior/Senior High School. He is highly recommended by his teachers to be the Brookville Equipment Corporation’s BHS Student of the Month for March. With Bradley’s busy schedule filled with lots of activities, he still makes time to excel in the classroom.
While in school, Bradley loves physics class. Although it may bring a challenge, he loves that. Bradley loves to learn new things that challenge him while figuring out how he can apply them to real life.
Bradley is involved in a lot of different activities at BHS. He is on the men’s soccer team, where he plays center attacking mid, and is also a member of the track & field team, where he participates in most mid-distance/distance events. While not on the soccer field or track, Bradley is Vice President of the Student Council, a Representative for the Class of 2024, and a member of Friends of Rachel. Out of all his activities, soccer is at the top of his list.
Bradley has gained a lot of experience and wisdom throughout his high school years. When asked, “What makes you special?” Bradley replied “Be disciplined over motivation. I have always been taught to be disciplined but eager to do new things, take on challenges, and experience the world. If you are disciplined, you can stay consistent. Motivation runs out. You have to create those habits early to be successful and stay disciplined.”
Through his experience playing soccer, he also learned to work as a team.
Bradley’s dream job is to become a professional soccer player or a mechanical engineer. He hopes to find a four-year university where he can major in Mechanical or Civil Engineering and join the soccer team. When asked what draws Bradley to engineering, he replied, “It is different from everything else. It is something I enjoy doing, and I can see myself doing for a long time. I also really enjoy math and physics.”
Bradley’s inspiration comes from wanting to further the world in processes that are already in existence. He wants to be able to provide solutions to people’s problems.
Bradley’s favorite activities are spending time with his classmates. Whether he is going to school events or sitting in the student section at a basketball game, he loves to spend time with the Class of 2024. So far in high school, his favorite memory happened this fall when his soccer team beat Brockway in overtime during the playoffs. This summer, Bradley plans on playing soccer, attend camps, and researching colleges to apply to this fall.
