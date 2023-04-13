Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tuscan-Style Roasted Asparagus

Serve it hot or cold!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds fresh asparagus, trimmed

1-1/2 cups grape tomatoes, halved



3 tablespoons pine nuts3 tablespoons olive oil, divided2 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon kosher salt1/2 teaspoon pepper1 tablespoon lemon juice1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Place the asparagus, tomatoes, and pine nuts on a foil-lined 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Mix 2 tablespoons oil, garlic, salt, and pepper; add to asparagus and toss to coat.

-Bake for 15-20 minutes or just until asparagus is tender. Drizzle with remaining oil and lemon juice; sprinkle with cheese and lemon zest. Toss to combine.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.