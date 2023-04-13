 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tuscan-Style Roasted Asparagus

Thursday, April 13, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Serve it hot or cold!

Ingredients

1-1/2 pounds fresh asparagus, trimmed
1-1/2 cups grape tomatoes, halved

3 tablespoons pine nuts
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. Place the asparagus, tomatoes, and pine nuts on a foil-lined 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Mix 2 tablespoons oil, garlic, salt, and pepper; add to asparagus and toss to coat.

-Bake for 15-20 minutes or just until asparagus is tender. Drizzle with remaining oil and lemon juice; sprinkle with cheese and lemon zest. Toss to combine.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


