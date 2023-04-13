Featured Local Job: Long-Term Care Staff

Penn Highlands Healthcare is seeking long-term care staff.

Current positions include:

Registered Nurses

Licensed Practical Nurses

Certified Nurse Aides

Resident Aides

Cooks

Housekeeping/Laundry Aide

Locations Include:

Brookville

Clarion

New Bethlehem

Ridgway

St. Marys

Benefits Include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision

PTO & Sick Time

403b Retirement

Employee Discounts

Leave of Absences

EAP Program

Rewards and Recognition

Employee Wellness Program

Offering Sign-On/Retention Bonuses!

Applicants can view and apply to open positions by visiting https://careers.phhealthcare.org/.



