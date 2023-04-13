Norbert S Ochs, 98, of Shippenville passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at his home, after a period of declining health.

Born on May 17, 1924, in Lucinda, he was the fourth child of Aloysius and Rose Wolbert Ochs.

Norb married the love of his life, the beautiful Dolores Jean Hartle on Oct. 30, 1947 and they celebrated 61 years together until her passing in March of 2009.

While growing up, if his father needed something repaired or built, Norb was the one he would ask.

Norb worked for several trucking companies before entering the United States Army in 1943.

While overseas during World War II, he saw battles in Normandy, Northern France, Belgium, Holland, Germany and Luxembourg.

He then returned to Germany as a military policeman, transporting prisoners from the front line to the rear.

His duties also included traffic control and town patrol.

He was in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium at the time of Germany’s break through.

Norb earned the Good Conduct Medal, the European-African Medal, the World War II Victory Medal

and the Campaign Medal with five bronze stars.

He returned to the United States on Jan. 26, 1946.

Following his return from the war, he worked for General Electric in Erie.

He then moved to the Shippenville area and started work with Zuck Coal Company, where he retired after 35 years of service.

Norb was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Fryburg, the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion in Clarion.

He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates, sitting on his front porch and eating at the Pizza Pub.

He also enjoyed fund-raiser spaghetti dinners at the Wolf ’s Den, seeing his family often and praying the rosary every evening.

Norb took great pride in the flag his granddaughter flew over in Afghanistan in his honor on December 2012, which is 71 years after the date Pearl Harbor was bombed, 1941.

To mark the memorable occasion another granddaughter and her husband went to France and gathered a jar of sand for the Utah Beach in Normandy, France.

This was where Norb had traveled 70 years prior on June 6, 1944.

Norb is survived by his children, Lynn Ochs and wife, Denise, of Pittsburgh, Randy Ochs and companion Judy of Butler, Debbie Ochs Edwards and her husband, Joe, of Pleasantville; and Sandy Ochs and his wife Tammy, of Shippenville.

Six grandchildren survive including Travis, Brittany, Megan, Carrie, Kristen, and Jordan.

He was also blessed with thirteen great-grandchildren.

A sister-in-law Wanda Kesner of Slippery Rock also survives.

The family also wants to thank all the wonderful caregivers Norb had including: Kim, Chrissy, Brenda, Bobbi, Donna, and Debbie H.

Norb was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Dolores.

Also preceding him in death were five brothers, Dennis, Bernard, Malcolm, Ronald and James and one sister, Calista Banner.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

