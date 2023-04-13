 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police: Local Woman’s Bank Account Emptied by Person Posing as Verizon Representative

Thursday, April 13, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Verizon_Store_front_image_1280x720_0CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been launched after a local woman’s bank account was cleaned out by a person posing as a Verizon representative.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Wednesday, April 12, troopers received a report of theft/fraud on Tuesday, January 31, near Greenville Pike in Clarion Township.

Police say the victim reported she provided a person she believed was a Verizon representative with her bank account information in order to pay her Verizon bill.

The victim later discovered her bank account was empty and the Verizon representative she spoke with on the previous date was not actually a Verizon representative, according to police.

Police say $7,700 was stolen.

The victim is a 63-year-old Clarion woman.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.