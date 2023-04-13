Police: Local Woman’s Bank Account Emptied by Person Posing as Verizon Representative

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An investigation has been launched after a local woman’s bank account was cleaned out by a person posing as a Verizon representative.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Wednesday, April 12, troopers received a report of theft/fraud on Tuesday, January 31, near Greenville Pike in Clarion Township.

Police say the victim reported she provided a person she believed was a Verizon representative with her bank account information in order to pay her Verizon bill.

The victim later discovered her bank account was empty and the Verizon representative she spoke with on the previous date was not actually a Verizon representative, according to police.

Police say $7,700 was stolen.

The victim is a 63-year-old Clarion woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

