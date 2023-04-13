 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Collision That Stymied Traffic on Route 68

Thursday, April 13, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

E7688614-9165-4B12-9F33-CD6DDED4B090MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 68 in Monroe Township last week.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Wednesday, April 12, this crash happened at 12:18 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, on State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2014 Jeep Compass driven by a 17-year-old female, of Perrysburg, OH, was traveling west on SR68 in the left lane of travel while a 2013 Ford Escape operated by 45-year-old Tammy B. Brosnahan, of Emlenton, was traveling west in the forward moving lane.

According to police, the driver of the Jeep made an abrupt swerve into the moving lane and struck Brosnahan’s vehicle, impacting it with its right side door, causing damage to the Jeep’s front left bumper.

After impact, the Jeep crossed over to the left lane and subsequently crashed into the middle concrete barrier, causing disabling damage to the left front wheel.

The operator of the Jeep and Brosnahan were not injured.

Two passengers in the Jeep—18-year-old Ryan A. Avalos, of Perrysburg, OH, and a 17-year-old male, of Holand, OH—were not injured.

All occupants were using a seat belt.

According to police, the operator of the Jeep was charged with a traffic violation.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Mark’s Auto, and Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 assisted on scene.

5DMK0476 (1)

41E8D1BE-DA6B-423C-BC31-BE994B8283A0

RELATED ARTICLE:

Two-Vehicle Collision Stymies Traffic on Route 68


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.