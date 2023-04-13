Police Release Details of Two-Vehicle Collision That Stymied Traffic on Route 68

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 68 in Monroe Township last week.

According to a report released by PSP Clarion on Wednesday, April 12, this crash happened at 12:18 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, on State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2014 Jeep Compass driven by a 17-year-old female, of Perrysburg, OH, was traveling west on SR68 in the left lane of travel while a 2013 Ford Escape operated by 45-year-old Tammy B. Brosnahan, of Emlenton, was traveling west in the forward moving lane.

According to police, the driver of the Jeep made an abrupt swerve into the moving lane and struck Brosnahan’s vehicle, impacting it with its right side door, causing damage to the Jeep’s front left bumper.

After impact, the Jeep crossed over to the left lane and subsequently crashed into the middle concrete barrier, causing disabling damage to the left front wheel.

The operator of the Jeep and Brosnahan were not injured.

Two passengers in the Jeep—18-year-old Ryan A. Avalos, of Perrysburg, OH, and a 17-year-old male, of Holand, OH—were not injured.

All occupants were using a seat belt.

According to police, the operator of the Jeep was charged with a traffic violation.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Mark’s Auto, and Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 assisted on scene.

