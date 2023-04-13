SPONSORED: Looking For Employment? All Season’s Temporaries Inc. Can Help
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – If you are a first-time employee or you are returning to the workforce, you may benefit from the advantages of temporary employment with All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
(Pictured above: All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. staff from left to right – Kayla, Susan, Tiffany, Chelsey)
What will a first-time employee gain from temporary employment?
- Develop interview skills
- Learn what it’s like to meet with a variety of people, starting with the All Season’s staff
- Learn how to complete applications
- Gain entry-level job skills and see what jobs fit your lifestyle, availability, and skills
- Learn new skills and advance old skills
- Learn what employers want most
- Promptness, reliability, and so much more
Looking for new opportunities?
- Gain work experience under “one record of employment” while you are looking
- Working for All Season’s at a variety of locations doing different jobs will show you are cooperative, dependable, and reliable
- Your resume will show All Season’s as your employer during this time
- You will get the opportunity to try something new
All Seasons works in cooperation with many different companies giving you the opportunity to try out a new job or skill with the option to return to your previous employment.
To learn more about the services and openings All Seasons Temporaries, Inc has to offer please call 814-437-2148 or visit: www.allseasonstemps.com.
All Season’s Temporaries Inc.
All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.
For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.
