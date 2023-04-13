 

SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club is Open for the Season

Thursday, April 13, 2023 @ 02:04 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

wanango-fairway (1)RENO, Pa. (EYT) – With Spring around the corner, Wanango Country Club Golf course and dining room are now open for the season!

The dining room hours are Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Both dine-in and take-out are available.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 (option 1 for golf or option 2 for dining) or [email protected]

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

