SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club is Open for the Season

RENO, Pa. (EYT) – With Spring around the corner, Wanango Country Club Golf course and dining room are now open for the season!

The dining room hours are Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Both dine-in and take-out are available.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 (option 1 for golf or option 2 for dining) or [email protected]

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.