 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Two Local Boys Victims of Child Endangerment in Paint Township

Thursday, April 13, 2023 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CruiserCLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Two Local Boys Victims of Child Endangerment in Paint Township

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Wednesday, April 12, troopers investigated an incident of child endangerment in Paint Township, Clarion County, around 4:28 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

Police say the victims are a 12-year-old male and an eight-year-old male, both of Shippenville.

No further details were released.

Drug Possession in Heath Township

According to a report released on Wednesday, April 12, PSP Marienville was contacted at 12:43 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, to serve a warrant on a male and female who reside in Heath Township, Jefferson County.

Police say both individuals were safely taken into custody.

One individual—a 24-year-old Philipsburg man—was in possession of drug paraphernalia, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.