State Police Calls: Two Local Boys Victims of Child Endangerment in Paint Township

CLARION/JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Two Local Boys Victims of Child Endangerment in Paint Township

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Wednesday, April 12, troopers investigated an incident of child endangerment in Paint Township, Clarion County, around 4:28 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.

Police say the victims are a 12-year-old male and an eight-year-old male, both of Shippenville.

No further details were released.

Drug Possession in Heath Township

According to a report released on Wednesday, April 12, PSP Marienville was contacted at 12:43 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, to serve a warrant on a male and female who reside in Heath Township, Jefferson County.

Police say both individuals were safely taken into custody.

One individual—a 24-year-old Philipsburg man—was in possession of drug paraphernalia, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

