 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Units Respond to Structure Fire Near Chris N Red’s in Paint Township

Thursday, April 13, 2023 @ 04:04 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

FirefighterPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a structure fire in Paint Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in around 2:37 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, for a structure fire in a shed near Chris N Red’s Discount Variety on State Route 66, in Lucinda, Paint Township, Clarion County.

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

It is unknown if any injuries occurred at the scene.

A call to Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company was not immediately returned.

The scene was cleared at 4:06 p.m.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.