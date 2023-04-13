Units Respond to Structure Fire Near Chris N Red’s in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a structure fire in Paint Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the call came in around 2:37 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, for a structure fire in a shed near Chris N Red’s Discount Variety on State Route 66, in Lucinda, Paint Township, Clarion County.

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company, Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department, Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Hospital EMS were dispatched to the scene.

It is unknown if any injuries occurred at the scene.

A call to Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company was not immediately returned.

The scene was cleared at 4:06 p.m.

