Tractor-Trailer Rolls Over, Scatters Load of Debris Along I-80 in Richland Township

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police were dispatched to a rollover crash along Interstate 80 in Richland Township on Wednesday morning that caused a tractor-trailer to lose its load of demolition debris.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 5:32 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, on Interstate 80 West, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2000 Freightliner driven by 41-year-old Marvin Young, of Beech Creek, Pa., swerved to miss a deer that had entered the roadway from the north berm, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its right side.

The truck skidded approximately 400 feet onto the north side of I-80, causing it to lose its load of demolition debris.

Young was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Hovis Truck Service.

