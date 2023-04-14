7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind around 6 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday – A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday Night – Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday Night – A chance of rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 59.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.