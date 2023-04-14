Clarion County Career Center Holds National Technical Honor Society Induction Ceremony

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. — The Clarion County Career Center held the National Technical Honor Society Induction Ceremony on March 30 at the Keystone Junior-Senior High School auditorium.

(Pictured above left to right – first row: Alanna Byers, Lychelle Whitlatch, Alexandrea Conner, Abigail Over, ChasiDee Seitz, Travis McFadden, Garrett Schick, Benjamin Rearick, Braxton Lee. Left to right – back row: Autumn Blystone, Richard Kemery, Jackson Minich, Taylor Shick, Alexandria Lawrence, Avery Kline, Jasmine Ganoe, and Gavin Carroll. Missing from photo: Brock Champluvier, Maleah Smith.)

Traci Wildeson, Director of the Career Center, and Paula Davis, NTHS Advisor and Student Services Director, led the ceremony.

The program began with the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.

Brady Feicht, A-C Valley school board member and Career Center Joint Operating Committee member served as the keynote speaker. He congratulated the students on their achievements and encouraged them to continue to put forth their best efforts and work hard to achieve success.

Dr. Joe Carrico, Clarion Area Superintendent and Career Center Superintendent of Record helped present certificates to the students. Current NTHS members, who were inducted last year, also participated in the ceremony.

During the ceremony, 19 students achieved the privilege of being inducted into the NTHS. Autumn Blystone-Culinary Arts (Union); Alanna Byers-Computer Networking (Union); Gavin Carroll-Culinary Arts (Redbank Valley); Brock Champluvier-Diesel (Keystone); Alexandrea Conner-Cosmetology (Union); Richard Kemery-Diesel (A-C Valley); Avery Kline-Construction (Clarion Area); Alexandria Lawrence-Allied Health (Union); Braxton Lee-Diesel (Redbank Valley); Travis McFadden-Computer Networking (A-C Valley); Jackson Minich-Culinary Arts (Redbank Valley); Abigail Over-Computer Networking (Redbank Valley); Benjamin Rearick-Construction (Clarion Area); Garrett Schick-Diesel (Keystone); Taylor Shick-Cosmetology (Cosmetology); Maleah Smith-Cosmetology (ClarionLimestone); Jasmine Ganoe-Construction (Keystone); ChasiDee Seitz Cosmetology (Keystone); Lychelle Whitlatch-Cosmetology (Keystone).

The Career Center staff and Joint Operating Committee congratulate the new National Technical Honor Society members.

